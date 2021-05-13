Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 3,265 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

Men wearing face masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions amid a sharp drop in infections. Reuters/Files 
  • Pakistan reports 3,265 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 870,703.
  • The country conducts 39,101 tests in the last 24 hours from which 3,265 returned positive.
  • About 126 more succumb to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 19,336.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,265 new infections on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 870,703 as the country tackles the third wave of coronavirus amid escalating cases and deaths.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39,101 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 3,265 returned positive.

About 126 more succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 19,336.

Read more: Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 295,483 cases, Punjab 323,314, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 125,914, Islamabad 78,725, Balochistan 23,728, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,129, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,410.

About 776,315 people have recovered from the virus across Pakistan.

Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines:

  • Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
  • Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
  • Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
  • Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
  • Mandatory wearing of face mask.
  • Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
  • Thermal screening at entry points.
  • Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
  • 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
  • Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
  • Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
  • Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
  • No gathering before and after prayer.
  • Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
  • Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N demands judicial probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

PML-N demands judicial probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam
British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitarian services in UK on Eid

British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitarian services in UK on Eid
In call with Saudi king, PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Al Aqsa

In call with Saudi king, PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Al Aqsa
PM Imran Khan celebrates Eid in Nathiagali

PM Imran Khan celebrates Eid in Nathiagali
Pakistan observes Eid-ul-Fitr under strict coronavirus lockdown

Pakistan observes Eid-ul-Fitr under strict coronavirus lockdown
Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Pakistan major cities

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Pakistan major cities
Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Lahore

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Lahore
Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Karachi

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Namaz Timing in Karachi
PM Imran Khan urges nation to follow Covid-19 SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Imran Khan urges nation to follow Covid-19 SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement

Pakistanis share funny greetings after unexpected Eid announcement
PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

Latest

view all