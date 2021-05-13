Pakistan reports 3,265 new coronavirus infections over past 24 hours

Men wearing face masks on their chins cross a street in Karachi as Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions amid a sharp drop in infections. Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,265 new infections on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 870,703 as the country tackles the third wave of coronavirus amid escalating cases and deaths.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39,101 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 3,265 returned positive.

About 126 more succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 19,336.



In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 295,483 cases, Punjab 323,314, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 125,914, Islamabad 78,725, Balochistan 23,728, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,129, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,410.

About 776,315 people have recovered from the virus across Pakistan.

Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines: