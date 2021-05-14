Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp rolls out update for Android

Friday May 14, 2021

WhatsApp has rolled out an update and submitted it through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.10.11.

WhatsApp's UPI payments feature is already in use in India, according to WABetainfo, but the feature is not available to everyone.

However, Indian people — who do not have the option — could enable it by sending a payment request.

"Payments requests are the way to enable the feature for a contact. It’s totally free and this action will immediately make available UPI Payments for the recipient of the request," said WABetainfo.

WhatsApp is working on a new section to introduce UPI Payments.

"We don’t know if WhatsApp is developing this new section because there will be a new announcement that will allow everyone in India to send UPI Payments by default without any payment request, but it’s a possibility," it added.

