Saturday May 15 2021
‘Prince Harry mirrors his mother Princess Diana with his energetic personality’

Saturday May 15, 2021

While Prince William is often compared to his father Prince Charles, Prince Harry draws comparisons with their late mother Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales’ former voice coach Stewart Pearce echoed their observation as he told Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex’s personality is reminiscent of his mother’s.

Pearce said that while William looks more like Diana with his “pure features” Harry is the one who got her personality.

“But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her],” he said.

“I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He’s the guy. He loves life. He has fun,” added Pearce.

He further commented that much like Harry, Diana too had been in search of balance in her life.

“What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It’s sort of within the royal family, it’s assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you’ll sink],” explained the author.

He said that the same had happened with Harry’s wife Meghan Markle: “She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with [Prince] Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”

