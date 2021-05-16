Can't connect right now! retry
health
Sunday May 16 2021
By
AFP

Indian state orders lockdown after ´super-spreader´ election

By
AFP

Sunday May 16, 2021

KOLKATA: An Indian state stricken by coronavirus after mass rallies were held for a key election ordered a two-week lockdown on Saturday in a bid to halt the spread.

All offices, stores and public transport in West Bengal were told to close for 15 days after the region reported its biggest spike yet in deaths and infections.

West Bengal along with a host of southern states are bearing the brunt of a Covid-19 surge in India that has taken the nation´s infection total to nearly 25 million with more than 265,000 deaths.

The strain of the virus responsible has been declared a variant of "global concern" by the World Health Organization.

West Bengal accounted for 21,000 of India´s 326,000 new cases reported Saturday and hospitals in the state say they are swamped with patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew tens of thousands of people to rallies in the region last month ahead of state elections in which his ruling nationalist party failed to unseat chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee also staged major rallies ahead of the polls and on Friday her brother died from coronavirus in hospital.

Many experts have said the election campaign was a "super-spreader".

In the resort state of Goa, more than 70 people have died in four days from medical oxygen shortages at hospitals, an opposition party in the region said.

A court ordered emergency supplies of oxygen to be sent to Goa Medical College Hospital to prevent more deaths.

The state´s main opposition party said the patients died from a lack of oxygen but the government said the cause of death had not been determined.

Goa authorities nevertheless said they had asked the central government to nearly double the state´s oxygen supply to 40 tonnes per day.

Coronavirus restrictions in Goa had been relatively relaxed until the current wave of infections. The virus is now causing more than 60 deaths a day in the region and Goa has one of India´s highest infection rates.

More From Health:

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Pandemic to be ´far more deadly´ this year, WHO warns

Pandemic to be ´far more deadly´ this year, WHO warns
Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report
Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
With 4,205 new fatalities, India reports record rise in daily coronavirus deaths

With 4,205 new fatalities, India reports record rise in daily coronavirus deaths
Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report

Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report
Biden says nearly half of world leaders asking for US vaccine help

Biden says nearly half of world leaders asking for US vaccine help
Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID-19 cure

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID-19 cure
COVID-19: Indian variant classified as matter of global concern by WHO

COVID-19: Indian variant classified as matter of global concern by WHO
US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

Latest

view all