Sunday May 16 2021
Punjab govt extends coronavirus lockdown till May 30

Sunday May 16, 2021

A student wears a protective mask maintaining a safe distance along with others before entering a class after the government allowed reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters/file

  • All public and social gatherings and events banned by Punjab govt.
  • Ban on indoor and outdoor dining extended across the province. 
  • Offices will be allowed to reopen with a strict 50% work from home policy in place.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday announced it was extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 30. 

A notification released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the provincial government stated that the lockdown imposed throughout the province has been extended till May 30. 

As per the notification, certain services have been exempt from these restrictions such as medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods and the food delivery service.

All public gatherings and social events will remain banned in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remains above 8%, as per the notification. 

Ban on indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants will has also been extended. However, takeaways and delivery services for restaurants have been allowed by the government. 

Offices will be allowed to reopen with a strict 50% work from home policy in place. Cinema halls will remain closed, and a complete ban will be imposed on all public gatherings, sports, and cultural events. 

Transport services will be allowed to run with 50% capacity. 

