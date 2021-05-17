PM Imran Khan, Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad discuss Palestine situation over phone

PM Imran Khan talks to Malaysia's former PM Mahathir Mohamad over the phone.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today received a telephone call from Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Sunday.

Per the statement, the two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr and exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine.

They condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent, defenceless Palestinians.



The Prime Minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.