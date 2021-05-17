Can't connect right now! retry
Exams for students of classes 10 and 12 likely to be conducted first

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI
  • Authorities decide to conduct exams for 10 and 12 graders first.
  • Education ministers agree that no class, including ninth and eleventh, will be promoted without exams this year.
  • There will be no matric and intermediate practicals.

ISLAMABAD: Students of classes 10 and 12 will reportedly give their matric and intermediate exams first, according to the government's final decision over exam schedules, Jang reported Monday.

The education ministers of all the provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, agreed that no student, including those of classes 9 and 11, will be promoted without exams this year like last year due to the prevalent coronavirus pandemic.

This time, the order of examinations has been changed keeping in view that the students of classes 10 and 12 have to get admission to colleges or universities.

Therefore, examinations of 9 and 11 grades will be held later.

The final dates for the exams are as follows:

  • Exams for class 10 will start on June 19.

  • Exams for class 12 will start on July 6.
  • Exams for class 9 will start on July 20.
  • Exams for class 11 will start on August 5.

There will be no matriculation and intermediate practicals, 50% marks in practicals will be given to all students while the remaining 50% marks will be given in reference to the average of the marks of part-second theory.

The publication reported that no student of matric and intermediate Part II will get as many marks in Part II.

The same number of marks will be given in Esco Part-I. However, a decision on giving 3% extra marks in Part-I to students of matric and intermediate Part-II who did not appear for Part-I last year could not be decided this year.

