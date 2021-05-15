Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 15 2021
Schools in Sindh to remain closed till May 23 in view of prevailing coronavirus situation

Saturday May 15, 2021

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Pakistan, November 23, 2020. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz/File Photo. For representation only.

The Sindh government has announced an extension in the suspension of classroom teaching for pre-nursery to Grade 12 students, from the previous May 17 resumption date to May 23, in view of the "prevailing conditions of the coronavirus pandemic".

According to a notification by the School Education and Literacy Department, the principals, headmasters and headmistresses of schools, will however, "call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis" so they may manage home learning activities through online classes.

Homework assignments will continue to be given to students through WhatsApp, email, or in person, whatever is "feasible and safe" on a weekly basis so the syllabus is covered, the notification said.

On April 26, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities, besides inter-city public transport "due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases".

Sindh's coronavirus cases

In the last 24 hours, one more patient was reported to have died in Sindh from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 4,794, a statement by the media consultant of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said.

The daily rise in cases was recorded at 997 after 10,730 tests were conducted, meaning a 9.3% detection rate.

According to the statement, out of 997 new cases, 267 were detected from Karachi, including 108 from East, 58 from Central, 53 from Korangi, 31 from South, 11 from West and 6 from Malir district.

Among cities, Dadu has 185, Jamshoro 152, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Hyderabad and Sujawal 42 each, Badin and Shikarpur 39 each, Thatta 31, Umerkot 27, Nausheroferoze 17, Kashmore, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Matiari 12, Kamber 9, Sukkur 8, Mirpurkhas 7, Larkana 5, Khairpur 2 and Ghotki 1 case of coronavirus.


