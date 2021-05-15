Schools in Sindh to remain closed till May 23 in view of prevailing coronavirus situation

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Pakistan, November 23, 2020. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz/File Photo. For representation only.

The Sindh government has announced an extension in the suspension of classroom teaching for pre-nursery to Grade 12 students, from the previous May 17 resumption date to May 23, in view of the "prevailing conditions of the coronavirus pandemic".

According to a notification by the School Education and Literacy Department, the principals, headmasters and headmistresses of schools, will however, "call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis" so they may manage home learning activities through online classes.

Homework assignments will continue to be given to students through WhatsApp, email, or in person, whatever is "feasible and safe" on a weekly basis so the syllabus is covered, the notification said.

On April 26, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities, besides inter-city public transport "due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases".



