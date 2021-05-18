Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports

American pop star Ariana Grande has got married to fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony over the weekend, according to media reports.

The 27-year-old pop star had an intimate ceremony at her $6.75 million mansion in Montecito, according to TMZ.

Ariana Grande has been seeing Dalton Gomez since February 2020 after her split from Mikey Foster. The pair got engaged in December last year after they dated for just 10 months, as the singer said she was 'beyond excited.'

Posting the engagement photos on her social media feeds, the singer captioned the share: "forever n then some."

Ariana Grande then posted snaps of themselves on Instagram Story spending Covid-19 time together last year.

Later, the singer appeared with him in May 2020 in Justin Bieber's Stuck With U music video.



The pop star shared the look of her engagement ring with her Instagram followers in a number of photos while posing next to her fiancé.



Last month, Ariana Grande again shared some PDA-filled photos with her fans of the couple. She captioned the post: "Thank you so much for being you."