Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony, say media reports

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

American pop star Ariana Grande has got married to fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony over the weekend, according to media reports.

The 27-year-old pop star had an intimate ceremony at her $6.75 million mansion in Montecito, according to TMZ. 

Ariana Grande has been seeing Dalton Gomez since February 2020 after her split from Mikey Foster. The pair got engaged in December last year after they dated for just 10 months, as the singer said she was 'beyond excited.'

Posting the engagement photos on her social media feeds, the singer captioned the share: "forever n then some."

Ariana Grande then posted snaps of themselves on Instagram Story spending Covid-19 time together last year. 

Later, the singer appeared with him in May 2020 in Justin Bieber's Stuck With U music video.

The pop star shared the look of her engagement ring with her Instagram followers in a number of photos while posing next to her fiancé.

Last month, Ariana Grande again shared some PDA-filled photos with her fans of the couple. She captioned the post: "Thank you so much for being you." 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande stuns fans and friends as she secretly marries Dalton Gomez
Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video

Princess Diana's funeral features in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new TV series trailer: Video
Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid

Mawra Hocane misses this part about Eid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for promoting skin whitening creams

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for promoting skin whitening creams
Katy Perry weighs in on her yearning for ‘real and true love’

Katy Perry weighs in on her yearning for ‘real and true love’
Prince Harry slammed for ‘getting into personal matters’ with podcast interview

Prince Harry slammed for ‘getting into personal matters’ with podcast interview
Experts reveal Kate Middleton’s horrendous ‘torture in ‘cliquey’ school

Experts reveal Kate Middleton’s horrendous ‘torture in ‘cliquey’ school
Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Dwayne Johnson admits training for Black Adam is 'very challenging'

Dwayne Johnson admits training for Black Adam is 'very challenging'
Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support

Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly end relationship

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly end relationship
Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set

Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set

Latest

view all