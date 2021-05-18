Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 18 2021
Young Pakistani athletes gear up for international Football for Friendship championship

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Yusuf Mozzam, a 15-year-old athlete participating in the Football for Friendship tournament. Photo: Geo.tv

Fifteen-year-old Yusuf Moazzam and Farzad Mehboob, two young athletes from Pakistan, will be competing in this year’s virtual Football for Friendship championship.

The international program, held annually since 2013, aims to promote social development among young children by fostering in them an “attitude of respect toward other cultures,” a press release reads.

Every year the sports event brings together children of all nationalities and cultural backgrounds, from the ages of 12 to 14 years, including children with disabilities.

Read more: Academies, not superstar visits will grow football in Pakistan: Kaka

This year, 32 international players from 211 countries will be competing for the eF4F Championship title from May 27-29. From Pakistan, Yusuf Moazzam and Farzad Mehboob will be in the fray for the big win.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the competition will be contested on the ‘Football for Friendship World (F4F World)’, a multiplayer simulator specially designed to help teams compete remotely, where the judges will be able to communicate with the teams in realtime.

Each team will consist of six players. The F4F program is supported by FIFA and UEFA.

