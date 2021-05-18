Intermediate exams in Balochistan suspended due to coronavirus

Representational image. — File photo

The intermediate examination in Balochistan have been suspended due to the third wave of coronavirus, a statement from the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education said Tuesday.

"Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta has postponed the intermediate exams that were scheduled to be held on 25-5-2021," the statement said.

The board said the exams were delayed in light of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and now they will be held in June.

Last month, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that as per the suggestion of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all board exams would be postponed till June 15.

Mehmood said from April 18 — when the last meeting of the education ministry was held — until April 27, the number of coronavirus cases had rapidly risen, therefore, the government had decided to postpone all exams until June 15.

"Exams of 9, 10, 11, and 12, which were supposed to begin from the end of May, have been delayed further," the minister said. "No board exams will be held till mid-June (June 15)."

"So if exams take place after June 15, they may continue in July and even August," the minister explained.