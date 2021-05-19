Can't connect right now! retry
Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans

Fans were thrilled to have an official glimpse of Friends reunion special on Thursday, but there was a bit of confusion surrounding the list of guest stars.

HBO Max confirmed the release date for the upcoming reunion, in addition to a teaser trailer. A large number of fans showed off their anger as Paul Rudd was missing from Friends reunion line-up.

 In addition to David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai and James Corden, supporting cast members including James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Elliott Gould will be present during the much-awaited unscripted special. But one celebrity not returning is Paul Rudd.

Fans of the hit sitcom still remembers Rudd - joining the series in its ninth season as Mike Hannigan - a potential love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay. 

Rudd will not return as one of the star guests, and it’s caused quite an uproar on social media.

“As much I am pumped about the Friends reunion, please tell me Paul Rudd will be a hidden guest or something. I mean he was such a huge part of Phoebe’s storyline as well,” wrote one user.

Another fan wrote that the absence of Paul Rudd on Friends reunion list is appalling.

