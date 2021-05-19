India reports over 260,000 new coronavirus cases during past 24 hours

patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

India reported 267,334 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, as the number of deaths in a single day rose to a record 4,529.

The South Asian nation's tally stands at 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.

It is for the second time since April 21 that new COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis have fallen below the 300,000 marks.

A total of 244 Indian doctors have lost their lives in fighting the second wave of the coronavirus during March and April, according to the Indian Medical Association.



On Sunday alone, the country reported the death of 50 doctors due to the coronavirus, said the association.

Nearly 1,000 Indian doctors have so far lost their lives on duty since COVID-19 started in the country.

A shortage of vaccines is one major reason behind the deaths of the doctors as only 3 percent of the 244 doctors received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Staff shortages and overwork were another major cause of the doctors getting infected with the virus.

While Indian doctors are exhausted from the surge of new COVID-19 cases, around 90,000 students who have received their medical degrees in foreign countries cannot join in the fight against the epidemic as they are yet to obtain their local licenses from the government.

Experts have warned that many ICU patients may die due to medical staff shortages during the second wave.

Najeerul Ameen, president of the All India Foreign Medical Graduates Association, said it is necessary to allow those medical graduates awaiting their licenses to work on the frontlines at such a critical juncture.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that great efforts were being made to scale up vaccine supplies, while the health ministry is also simplifying the procedures of inoculation.

The country will have over 510 million vaccine doses by July, according to Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

To meet the increased domestic demand, the Indian government has halted the exports of vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India.

