Emma Stone calls 'childhood crush' Leonardo DiCaprio love of her life

Emma Stone came forth recalling a surreal moment between her and childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio.

The starlet, gushing over the Titanic actor, said he is the love of her life.

While appearing on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, the new mom said that the fact DiCaprio gave her her very first Oscar for her performance in La La Land made the win all the more special.



"Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life," Stone recalled.

"I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life," the 32-year-old actress further added.

Talking more about how she was in awe of the actor, Stone revealed, "He's very tall. And he's so lovely, but you know, it's, it's kind of unfair because it's something that I don't, I don't really believe in that much.

"The idea that you like term real people into, like this other idea that's always been so, so odd to me in my own experience. Like, it just feels so weird," she went on.