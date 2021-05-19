TikTok video of KP speaker's son goes viral

PESHAWAR: Malik Ghani, son of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, has shot a video that has gone viral on video-sharing app TikTok.

The video has been shot inside the Speaker's Room in the assembly and in another shot, Malik can be seen walking along police officers as a music plays in the background.

In one of the shots, Malik can be seen walking alongside three armed guards while in another, he steps outside a vehicle in slow motion.

His father, Mushtaq Ghani, was elected the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly after the PTI emerged the largest part in general elections 2018.

Ghani is a veteran politician who was first elected as an MPA after winning in the October 10, 2002 general elections on the PML(Q) ticket.

He has served in the capacities of the Nazim Union Council, Central Chairman of Pakistan Crescent Youth Organization and all Pakistan Youth Federation.

Ghani had also gotten elected to the KP assembly as an MPA in 2013 and has also served as the provincial minister for higher education and information.