Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

(L to R) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Riyad Al Maliki can be seen boarding a plane as they leave for UNGA's session on May 19, 2021. — Twitter/@SMQureshiPTI

  • The foreign minister is accompanied by his Palestinian, Sudanese, and Turkish counterparts.
  • FM Qureshi to attend UNGA's emergency meeting in connection with the Palestine issue.
  • He will urge UN to play its role in stopping Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

Taking forward Pakistan's diplomatic mission for peace, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday departed for New York where he will highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at the United Nations.

The foreign minister is accompanied by his Palestinian, Sudanese, and Turkish counterparts, who will also be playing their roles in voicing support for Palestine at the forum.

FM Qureshi will attend United Nations General Assembly's emergency meeting in connection with the Palestine issue tomorrow (May 20) and draw the attention of the international community towards the Israeli atrocities against unarmed Palestinians.

He will urge the world body to play its due role in stopping Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians, hold important meetings with the UNGA president and other personalities, and interact with local and international personalities to highlight Pakistan's stance on regional and international issues, especially the recent situation in Palestine.

Prior to his departure, FM Qureshi held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and exchanged views over the evolving situation in Palestine.

He conveyed the resolve of Pakistani leadership, particularly that of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to continue supporting Palestinians' struggle for the right to self-determination.

The foreign minister strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent people of Palestine.

FM discusses Palestine crisis with President Erdogan

A day earlier, FM Qureshi held a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Palestine crisis in the Middle East. He was in Turkey on special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight the Gaza crisis. 

During the meeting with Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, FM Qureshi discussed issues related to bilateral relations and the situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister praised Erdogan's clear and unequivocal position on Kashmir and Palestine and thanked him for Turkey's unwavering support on the Kashmir issue.

“Turkey appreciates Pakistan's position and efforts in favour of oppressed Palestinians,” President Erdogan said.

International community urged to fulfil its responsibility

Earlier, FM Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation in Palestine, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

During a meeting in Ankara, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a news release said.

The foreign minister apprised his Turkish counterpart of the sentiments prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two ministers discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year.

