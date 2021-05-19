NAB approves closure of inquiry against Capt Safdar

Former MNA, and son in law of Nawaz Sharif, retired Captain Safdar Awan. — Geo News/File

The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved the closure of an inquiry against retired Captain Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Executive Board Meeting was held under the chairmanship of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal in which Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations and other officials of NAB participated.

NAB had begun a probe in 2018 into allegations that Awan misappropriated funds worth Rs2 billion in ongoing development projects in his constituency, NA-21 Mansehra, and for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.



According to a NAB statement, the inquiry was closed due to lack of evidence.

The statement said: "The EBM authorised closing inquiries against officers and officials of NHA (National Highway Authority), Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan, former MNA, officers, officials of Pak P.W.D and others; Muhammad Arsila Khan and others; Dr Mujeebur Rehman, former DIG and others; Amanullah Khan Jadoon, former petroleum minister and others; and officers and officials of Gilyat Development Authority, due to absence of proof as per law."

Aside from wrapping up the probe against Awan, the NAB chairman authorised filing three references, nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects on allegations of inflicting billion of rupees of losses to the national exchequer.

This included opening an inquiry against PML-N leader Amir Muqam.

Three references