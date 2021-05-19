NAB approves closure of inquiry against Capt Safdar

Wednesday May 19, 2021
The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved the closure of an inquiry against retired Captain Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The Executive Board Meeting was held under the chairmanship of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal in which Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations and other officials of NAB participated.
NAB had begun a probe in 2018 into allegations that Awan misappropriated funds worth Rs2 billion in ongoing development projects in his constituency, NA-21 Mansehra, and for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
According to a NAB statement, the inquiry was closed due to lack of evidence.
The statement said: "The EBM authorised closing inquiries against officers and officials of NHA (National Highway Authority), Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan, former MNA, officers, officials of Pak P.W.D and others; Muhammad Arsila Khan and others; Dr Mujeebur Rehman, former DIG and others; Amanullah Khan Jadoon, former petroleum minister and others; and officers and officials of Gilyat Development Authority, due to absence of proof as per law."
Aside from wrapping up the probe against Awan, the NAB chairman authorised filing three references, nine inquiries and three investigations against various suspects on allegations of inflicting billion of rupees of losses to the national exchequer.
This included opening an inquiry against PML-N leader Amir Muqam.
The forum authorised filing three references including a reference against Ehsanullah Mehsood, former senior member Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for allegedly allotting 1,976 kanals of state land in Dera Ismail Khan by abuse of power which caused heavy losses to the national exchequer.
The meeting okayed filing another reference against Maqbool Ahmed Lehri, former district Nazim, Dr Kalimullah, former Mayor Metropolitan Corporation, Quetta and others.
The suspects were allegedly been involved in doling out 5,292 square feet state land on lease on much cheaper rates illegally to favoured parties, thus inflicting Rs529 million losses to the national exchequer.
The EBM also authorised filing a corruption reference against Mir Muhammad Amin Umrani, former provincial minister for excise and taxation, Balochistan, and others, on accusations of amassing assets beyond their known sources of income.
The EBM accorded approval for conducting nine inquiries against various individuals including Dr Naveed, Director General Agriculture Research, Tariq Mehmood, Administrative officer and others; officers and officials of Ministry of Housing and Works, Pakistan Works Department and others; Mumtaz Khan, former conservative forest and others; Nasir Khan, former Member National Assembly (MNA), Shahab Khattak, Secretary C&DW department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others; Muhammad Naseem, Managing Director, Nasir, Ghafoor, General Manager, Aliur Rehman, Zonal Manager, WSSP and others; officers, officials of Revenue Department, Gwadar, Ghulam Hussain Jaffar and others; Chairman Township Housing Scheme District Khuzdar; and Amir Muqam, former advisor to the prime minister.
The forum okayed conducting three investigations which includes an inquiry against management of Health Department, Quetta, and others; Abdur Razzaq Durrani, former director general Gwadar Port Authority and against officials of Revenue Department, Gwadar and others.
The EBM authorised transferring inquiry against officers and officials and others of Civil Aviation Authority to Director General Civil Aviation Authority for further proceedings.
The forum authorised sending three inquiries against the officers and officials of NTDC to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for further action.