NAB initiates inquiry into Rs2bn corruption allegations against Capt (retd) Safdar

PML-N MNA Captain (r) Safdar Awan. Photo: Geo News file

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday commenced the investigation process into allegations of corruption against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is accused of misappropriation of funds worth Rs2 billion in ongoing development projects in his constituency, NA-21 Mansehra.



Sources said that the complaint against Safdar was filed by a resident of the constituency.

According to a written order, a copy of which is available with Geo News, NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal gave the go-ahead for investigating the complaint against Safdar.



It has been further learnt that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wing of the accountability bureau has also appointed an inquiry officer for the case.



Earlier this month, the NAB chairman had taken notice of similar allegations against Safdar for being biased in awarding contracts.

According to a notification issued by the apex anti-corruption organisation, Safdar is accused of awarding contracts worth Rs 3 billion in noncompliance with the set rules and regulations.

Justice (retired) Iqbal had given a go-ahead to the KP chapter of the federal organisation to commence a probe into the matter.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif's family, including his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar are facing corruption references in the Panama papers case.

The references

NAB, in total, filed three references against the Sharif family and another against the then-finance minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

The anti-graft body was given six weeks, from the date of the apex court's order, to file the reference in an accountability court while the accountability court was granted six months to wrap up the proceedings.

The corruption references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties, and over dozen offshore companies allegedly owned by the family.

Maryam and Safdar are only nominated in the London properties reference. At an earlier hearing, the court also approved Maryam and Safdar's bail in the Avenfield properties case and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Safdar was also directed to take the court's permission before leaving the country from now on. The judge also provided a copy of the reference — spread over 53 volumes — to Maryam and Safdar.

NAB's Rawalpindi branch prepared two references regarding the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and the nearly dozen companies owned by the Sharif family.

Its Lahore branch prepared a reference on the Sharif family's Avenfield apartments in London and another against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

If convicted, the accused may face up to 14 years imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office including the freezing of bank accounts and assets.