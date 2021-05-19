'Grand operation': Railways to begin rat extermination drive

These rats are very dangerous, says official.

Pakistan Railways will initiate a "grand operation" against mice, whose numbers have started growing worryingly high across railway stations in the country, Divisional Superintendent of Railways Nasir Khalili said Wednesday.

"These are very dangerous rats — even cats run away when they see them at the railway stations," Khalili said.

These rats do not die even with poison tablets, he said, adding that the railways had now obtained "special chemicals" to exterminate them.

Khalili said a campaign had been launched to exterminate rats at railway stations, and the operation would be carried out across the country.

Moreover, he said encroachments on railway lands would be stopped, and action would be taken against those traveling without tickets in trains.

Khalili added the process of erecting a security fence around the railway track has also caught pace, and 157 people crossing the tracks without any reason have been arrested.

