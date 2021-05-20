Princess Beatrice took a dig at Prince Harry, Meghan with pregnancy news

Harry and Meghan had announced their pregnancy on Princess Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding

After Buckingham Palace announced the pregnancy of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, royal insiders believe it was a dig to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced their pregnancy on Princess Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding back on October 12, 2018, resulting in many claiming they stole the bride’s thunder.

And now, a highly placed source has commented on Beatrice’s announcement, saying, per Page Six: “It was a total dig at Harry and Meghan. They stole Eugenie’s thunder on her big day, after all, and it appears that has not been forgotten.”

Royal author Robert Jobson also said: “In life, timing is everything. And it seems that after Harry and Meghan stole the headlines and world attention by announcing that Meghan was pregnant with Harry, taking the limelight away from Princess Beatrice’s wedding, that she didn’t forget.”

“Announcing her own pregnancy on the Sussexes third wedding anniversary may have been a coincidence, but I don’t think so. What goes around comes around,” he added.