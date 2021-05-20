Weather update: After days of sweltering heat, sea breeze restored in Karachi

File photo of Karachi's bird view.

KARACHI: After days of sizzling heat, sea breeze has been restored in Karachi which was stopped due to Cyclone Tauktae, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

As per details from the weather department, winds are blowing at a speed of 21 km per hour in the port city whereas 75% humidity is recorded in the air.

The Met Office said that hot and humid weather is expected in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department also said that the minimum temperature recorded in the city today was 29 °C while the maximum temperature is likely to be between 36°C and 38°C.