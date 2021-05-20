Sindh to maintain current coronavirus restrictions as cases continue to increase

Sindh task force on coronavirus decides to continue with coronavirus restrictions across province as cases increase.

CM Murad Ali Shah warns of even stricter restrictions if COVID-19 infection rate doesn't improve.

A day earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had said she expects the rate of coronavirus cases to increase in the coming days because of Eid travel.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to maintain the existing coronavirus restrictions across the province.



A meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus was held on Thursday. It was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG, additional chief secretary home, Karachi commissioner and other officials.

In the meeting, the Sindh CM said that on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13, there were 1,232 coronavirus cases in the province and after Eid on May 19, the cases were 2,076 cases, which is a 10.2% increase and shows that cases are increasing in Sindh. Karachi has reported 16.82% of these cases.

The members of the task force and experts at the meeting advised the CM to continue with the existing coronavirus restrictions in the province.

On this, CM Shah said that if the rate of cases decreased, the restrictions will be relaxed. If the cases increase, we will impose stricter restrictions, but we are finding it difficult to relax the restrictions [currently] in the province, he said.

The Sindh CM instructed the task force members to review the situation and suggest further steps, while it was decided to maintain the current COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

Last year, the infection rate rose by threefold after Eid.



Dr Pechuho was attending a National Command and Operation Centre meeting to review coronavirus restrictions via zoom link.

What are the coronavirus restrictions in Sindh?

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government on May 17, indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants, hotels and food streets in the province is closed while bakeries and dairy shops can be kept open till 12 noon.

In addition to this, in light of the NCOC guidelines, business hours are from 6 am to 8 pm, while business will be completely closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but essential services are exempt from these hours.

The provincial government has also issued coronavirus standard operating procedures to accommodate 50% less passengers than the capacity in all types of public transport.

Wedding halls, business centers, expo halls, gyms are closed and sports activities banned across the province, while cinemas, theatres, parks and shrines, too, are supposed to be closed.