Sindh may take strict decisions Thursday if coronavirus SOPs not followed: Murad

Sindh to revisit coronavirus restrictions Thursday.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah presides over meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus, says province will review impact of COVID-19 in post Eid scenario

142 COVID-19 patients died in the last 30 days in Sindh, according to the weekly update given by province's health secretary.

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to endorse the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Center on the relaxation of certain specific non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) notified on May 15.



This was announced by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus at CM House on Monday.

The province will, however, review the impact of COVID-19 in the post Eid scenario on Thursday and may take strict decisions if the standard operational procedures are not followed or a spike in the cases is reported, the CM said.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, law adviser law Murtaza Wahab, IG Mushtaq Maher, Home ACS Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Karachi Additional IG Imran Minhas, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, School Education Secretary Ahmed Bux Narejo, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Dr Bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Sajjad Qaiser, representatives of Corps 5, Rangers and WHO.

At the outset of the meeting, the task force endorsed relaxation in certain specific NPIs announced by the NCOC on May 15.

It was decided, however, that the forum will again review its decision next Thursday by evaluating the impact of the virus in the post Eid scenario.

“If the SOPs are not followed in true letter and spirit the government would take strict action and may withdraw the relaxation given to the NPIs,” the chief minister warned.

What is the situation of coronavirus in Sindh?

Giving the weekly update on the coronavirus situation in Sindh, the health secretary said that in the last week (from May 10 to 16), Karachi East has shown 26% COVID-19 cases, South 17%, Central 14%, Sukkur 12%, Hyderabad and Karachi-Malir 11% each, Korangi 10%, Dadu 9%, Karachi-West 8%, Thatta 7%, Badin, Ghotki, Naushero Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad, 5% each.

In the last 30 days, 142 coronavirus deaths have been reported. Of them, 87% or 123 patients died in hospitals on ventilators and 13% or 19 patients at home.

The CM commented that this is not a good situation. “We have to save our valuable lives by taking necessary measures,” he said and added it would be possible when people would follow SOPs and get themselves vaccinated.