Thursday May 20 2021
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Lion cub, kept as a pet, attacks boy in Karachi

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Thursday May 20, 2021

A video of a boy getting attacked by a pet lion in Karachi’s Federal B Area has gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage, obtained by Geo News, shows that the owner of the lion is standing with the animal in the Federal B area’s Block 11.

The kid walked close by the animal when it attacked him suddenly.

Police on the other hand say that the incident took place on May 14 at 11:53 pm, adding that they will register a case against the owner of the lion after he is arrested.

The police also stated that they have received information that the owner of the lion and injured child have reached a compromise. They added that the child was taken to a private hospital and his life is out of danger.

According to Geo News, the owner of the lion did not have a permit to keep the animal. 

PPP's Dada Muhammad Halepoto routs opponents in PS-70 by-poll

Pakistan Medical Association expresses concern over easing of coronavirus restrictions

WATCH: Rare leopard pair spotted at Chiltan National Park

'Pakistan keen to enhance defence cooperation with Ukraine,' says COAS Bajwa

People over 18 seeking to travel abroad can now get vaccinated: NCOC

Teen kills himself in TikTok fake suicide stunt gone wrong

UNGA must demand cessation of Israeli hostilities, if Security Council fails to do so: Qureshi

CM Punjab announces 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 govt employees

Coronavirus: Govt to vaccinate all teachers by June 5 to resume educational activities

Govt revises returns on national savings certificates

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate 1,100-megawatt K-2 nuclear power plant tomorrow

CM Punjab ready to address reservations, Tareen loyalist Raja Riaz claims

