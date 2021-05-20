Lion cub, kept as a pet, attacks boy in Karachi

A video of a boy getting attacked by a pet lion in Karachi’s Federal B Area has gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage, obtained by Geo News, shows that the owner of the lion is standing with the animal in the Federal B area’s Block 11.

The kid walked close by the animal when it attacked him suddenly.

Police on the other hand say that the incident took place on May 14 at 11:53 pm, adding that they will register a case against the owner of the lion after he is arrested.

The police also stated that they have received information that the owner of the lion and injured child have reached a compromise. They added that the child was taken to a private hospital and his life is out of danger.

According to Geo News, the owner of the lion did not have a permit to keep the animal.