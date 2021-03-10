Netizens lash out as video of Lahore couple using lion cub in wedding shoot goes viral

Animal rights activists were up in arms after a video emerged of a couple using a "sedated lion cub" as a prop in their wedding shoot.



The photo was posted on the Instagram story of Studio Afzl — a Lahore-based photography studio that does biral photoshoots and covers weddings.



In the story, the couple can be seen holding hands over the cub as the photographer took his shots. In another shot, the lion cub was kept a bit away from the couple, as the photographer took the pictures.



The hashtag #SherdiRani was added in the stories with the cub used as a prop to give an emphasis on the cub's presence.

The issue was first highlighted by JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter on Instagram.

After that, it was shared on Twitter by "Save the Wild" a group that is fighting to "save Pakistan’s wildlife from the threats of hunting, loss of habitat and pesticides".



Save The Wild also tagged the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, asking them to intervene and recuse the animal.

"Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies? Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop. This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept. Rescue him please," said the account.

Following the tweet, other Twitter users urged authorities to take action against the studio for mistreating the cub.



One user also asked Punjab CM's Digital Media Focalperson Azhar Mashwani to intervene and direct authorities to save the cub.



