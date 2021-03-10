Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Netizens lash out as video of Lahore couple using lion cub in wedding shoot goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Animal rights activists were up in arms after a video emerged of a couple using a "sedated lion cub" as a prop in their wedding shoot. 

The photo was posted on the Instagram story of Studio Afzl — a Lahore-based photography studio that does biral photoshoots and covers weddings.

In the story, the couple can be seen holding hands over the cub as the photographer took his shots. In another shot, the lion cub was kept a bit away from the couple, as the photographer took the pictures.

The hashtag #SherdiRani was added in the stories with the cub used as a prop to give an emphasis on the cub's presence. 

The issue was first highlighted by JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter on Instagram. 

After that, it was shared on Twitter by "Save the Wild" a group that is fighting to "save Pakistan’s wildlife from the threats of hunting, loss of habitat and pesticides".

Save The Wild also tagged the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, asking them to intervene and recuse the animal.

"Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies? Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop. This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept. Rescue him please," said the account. 

Following the tweet, other Twitter users urged authorities to take action against the studio for mistreating the cub.

One user also asked Punjab CM's Digital Media Focalperson Azhar Mashwani to intervene and direct authorities to save the cub.


More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders

Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for attack on PML-N leaders
Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today

Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today
PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz

PTI will do everything necessary for Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate: Shibli Faraz
Reopening of schools: Federal ministers address press conference

Reopening of schools: Federal ministers address press conference
'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi

'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi
PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time

PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time
Senate chairman election: No breakthrough after talks between PPP, MQM

Senate chairman election: No breakthrough after talks between PPP, MQM
Three more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to rising coronavirus cases

Three more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to rising coronavirus cases
Aurat March 'a labour of love and pain' of Pakistanis, not 'any int'l funding', says activist

Aurat March 'a labour of love and pain' of Pakistanis, not 'any int'l funding', says activist
Islamabad rolls out chip-based smart driving license

Islamabad rolls out chip-based smart driving license

Latest

view all