Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Mariska Hargitay receives love after multiple leg injuries

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

 

American actress Mariska Hargitay was showered with love and appreciation as she stood up after sustaining multiple leg injuries.

The 57-year-old Law and Order: SVU star revealed her recent pain through an Instagram post on May 19. In the photo she shared on social media, the actress can be seen standing without clutches in front of the hospital wearing a knee brace on one leg and boot on her other foot.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she captioned the inspiring snap. 

"It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees."

Mariska Hargitay exudes optimism through her pain. "Great news is I don't need surgery," she highlighted along with the hashtag #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.

Her courage inspired her fans and celebrity friends who showered her with love and support in the comments section. 

Celebrity hairdresser Mara Rosza exclaimed, "What!?!? You are such a trooper." You actress Kathryn Gallagher said, "#braceyourself is really doing it for me rn these hashtags are some of your finest." Cynthia Erivo had to say "oh my goodness! I'm so sorry!!!" while Debra Messing seems to shout, "HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!"

Mariska Hargitay receives support from her circle of friends as on May 18, she told her Instagram followers, "My girl @hilaryswank came to see me and it meant the world."


