No new group forming, small differences occur sometimes: Fawad Chaudhry on 'Tareen faction'

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. — PID/File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday dismissed any notion of a split "Tareen" faction within the PTI forming.

"No new group is forming; small differences do occur sometimes," he said, as he addressed a press conference in Lahore, after meeting party members that have professed loyalty to Jahangir Khan Tareen over what they term as "injustices" by the government.

"The Opposition has broken out into dance over nothing," the information minister said, adding that the PML-N has been reduced to a party of central Punjab alone, and the PPP a party of rural Sindh.

He said that the PTI family "is one family" and that it will "move forward as one party".

"We have decided to resolve our personal and collective differences by sitting down and discussing them," Chaudhry said, also stressing on the fact that the group members have expressed their confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.



He added that neither will Jahangir Khan Tareen ask for relief and nor will the prime minister grant it.

PTI member Nazeer Chohan, who is part of the so-called Tareen camp, also addressed the conference. He called for Barrister Ali Zafar's report on the sugar inquiry to be made public.

"We will accept the findings therein," Chohan said.

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar has been tasked by PM Imran Khan with overseeing the sugar scam probe and has yet to submit a report.



Tareen dismisses idea of 'forward bloc'

On Wednesday, Tareen had rejected the impression that his supporters are out to form a forward bloc, all the while maintaining that his "group" would nonetheless raise their voices against the several "vengeful" moves made by the government. Who are the 34 members in Jahangir Tareen’s camp? Tareen said members of his group had decided to nominate MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani to "lead the discussions" against the alleged revenge tactics of the Punjab government in the provincial assembly. He blamed the media for making a huge deal about the news. The PTI stalwart urged the Punjab government to "stop with their actions", adding that the lawmakers who are part of the Tareen group are "your MPAs and you [Buzdar] became the chief minister with their votes". Group meets Buzdar A day earlier, the group were invited to a luncheon hosted by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, where several concerns were shared. Buzdar assured the delegation he would address their grievances following which the lawmakers reposed their confidence in the chief minister. During the meeting, Buzdar said the party was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and told them that his doors are open for them. He further said that politics of revenge is not the Punjab government's style.



