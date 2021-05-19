Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Majid Nizami

Who are the 34 members in Jahangir Tareen’s camp?

By
Majid Nizami

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen. — illustration by Aisha Nabi

Jahangir Khan Tareen, the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, who was previously one of the closest confidants of Prime Minister, has announced to form his own separate group within the party after accusing the Punjab government of targeting politicians who are loyal to him.

So, who are these men and women? Geo.tv has compiled details of the 34 members of the national and provincial assembly who are now part of the Tareen group.

Interestingly, in Tareen’s camp there is one federal minister, one federal parliamentary secretary, two provincial ministers in Punjab, two advisors to the chief minister Punjab, two special assistants to the chief minister Punjab, and five parliamentary secretaries in Punjab. 

Related items

Here are the profiles:

MPAs

MNAs


More From Pakistan:

TikTok video of KP speaker's son goes viral

TikTok video of KP speaker's son goes viral
Sindh health minister expects major rise in COVID-19 cases due to Eid travel

Sindh health minister expects major rise in COVID-19 cases due to Eid travel
PTI leaders express commitment to PM Imran Khan after Jahangir Tareen forms group

PTI leaders express commitment to PM Imran Khan after Jahangir Tareen forms group
Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to rise to 41°C today

Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to rise to 41°C today
NCOC holds meeting to review schools closure, other COVID-19 restrictions

NCOC holds meeting to review schools closure, other COVID-19 restrictions
Lahore court seeks reply from govt on Shehbaz Sharif's contempt plea

Lahore court seeks reply from govt on Shehbaz Sharif's contempt plea
Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter
Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official

Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official
Separate group formed after Punjab govt’s action against my supporters: Jahangir Tareen

Separate group formed after Punjab govt’s action against my supporters: Jahangir Tareen
FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000

With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000

Latest

view all