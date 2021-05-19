Who are the 34 members in Jahangir Tareen’s camp?

Former PTI secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen. — illustration by Aisha Nabi

Jahangir Khan Tareen, the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, who was previously one of the closest confidants of Prime Minister, has announced to form his own separate group within the party after accusing the Punjab government of targeting politicians who are loyal to him.

So, who are these men and women? Geo.tv has compiled details of the 34 members of the national and provincial assembly who are now part of the Tareen group.

Interestingly, in Tareen’s camp there is one federal minister, one federal parliamentary secretary, two provincial ministers in Punjab, two advisors to the chief minister Punjab, two special assistants to the chief minister Punjab, and five parliamentary secretaries in Punjab.

Here are the profiles:



MPAs

MNAs



