Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Travis Barker recently took to social media and debuted his brand new ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo 13 years after the plane crash that killed two of his closet acquaintances.

The star showed off the tattoo on Instagram Stories with a snap shot of his arms stretched out and the words ‘survivors’ guilt’ penned in cursive right on top his existing tattoos.

Check it out below:

For those unversed with the incident, Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed nearly four people including his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Charles Monroe Still, Jr.

The only other survivor from the crash was Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM who died a year later from an accidental overdose on drugs. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage
Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note
Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community
Kim Kardashian surprises Psalm with construction themed party

Kim Kardashian surprises Psalm with construction themed party
Prince Harry slams royal family for ‘smearing’ Meghan Markle’s name

Prince Harry slams royal family for ‘smearing’ Meghan Markle’s name
Prince Harry’s relationship with the Firm loosely ‘hanging by a thread’

Prince Harry’s relationship with the Firm loosely ‘hanging by a thread’

Latest

view all