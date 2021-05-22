Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Travis Barker recently took to social media and debuted his brand new ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo 13 years after the plane crash that killed two of his closet acquaintances.



The star showed off the tattoo on Instagram Stories with a snap shot of his arms stretched out and the words ‘survivors’ guilt’ penned in cursive right on top his existing tattoos.



Check it out below:

For those unversed with the incident, Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed nearly four people including his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Charles Monroe Still, Jr.

The only other survivor from the crash was Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM who died a year later from an accidental overdose on drugs.