Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 people, including Pakistanis

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

People can be seen performing religious ritual at the Great Mosque in Makkah. — File photo

  • Vaccination is a must for aspiring pilgrims.
  • Pilgrims will have to quarantine in Saudi Arabia for 3 days.
  • It is not clear how many people can travel from Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has allowed Hajj for 60,000 people from across the world, including Pakistanis, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi confirmed late Saturday.

The special representative said the Saudi government would later inform Pakistan about the number of pilgrims that will be allowed to perform the ritual from the country.

Allama Ashrafi said people under the age of 18 and over 60 will not be able to go for Hajj, while the pilgrims would have to quarantine in Saudi Arabia for 3 days — and vaccination is a must.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has approached the Saudi government following the Saudi government's condition that all Hajj pilgrims must have obtained coronavirus vaccinations.

The government has approached Saudi authorities to allow people inoculated with Chinese vaccines to enter after the Kingdom had said it would not permit travelers who have been administered vaccines from China.


