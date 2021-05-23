Can't connect right now! retry
India's coronavirus situation: Over 240,000 test positive in 24 hours

By
Reuters

Sunday May 23, 2021

A volunteer uses an oximeter to check the oxygen level of a man before providing oxygen support for free, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. REUTERS
  • India reports 240,842 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours.
  • Total infections in India surge to 26.5 million.
  • The virus-hit country leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths.

India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, reporting a staggering 3,741 number of deaths in the same period.

Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the India's death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry.

Read more: India asks social media firms to remove reference to 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, as per a Reuters tally. 

The Indian government is facing increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Modi and state authorities being blamed for not adequately planning for the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily. 

