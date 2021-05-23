Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 23 2021
Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report

Sunday May 23, 2021

Prince Harry reportedly may nuke the entire royal family if they ‘dare’ to strip royal titles from him or Meghan Markle.

This claim was brought forward by the Mail on Sunday’s Diary Editor Charlotte Griffiths and during her interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential she admitted, “They have got a sort of enemy in the camp.”

“They have a nuclear button they could press at any moment, there might be any number of things that they could reveal.”

“If they provoke Harry and Meghan, they could be in trouble. So, if I was the Queen, I wouldn't dare take those titles away."

