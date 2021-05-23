Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a review meeting on the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan
  • PM Imran Khan chairs a review meeting on the progress of CPEC projects.
  • Orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors, especially Chinese investors. 
  • Says CPEC is not only a harbinger of economic growth for Pakistan but also a path to development for the entire region.

ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a review meeting on the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and promotion of investment in the country and said that the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries is "exemplary" for the world. 

"In order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, it is necessary to promote investment in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors," the premier said.

The prime minister said that CPEC is not only a harbinger of economic growth for Pakistan but also a path to development for the entire region.

During the meeting, details about different investment initiatives under the CPEC, the facilities provided by the government to Chinese investors, and the problems faced by investors and their immediate solutions came under discussion. 

The prime minister directed authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove obstacles to the issuance of long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors and ordered the introduction of a separate visa category for people associated with CPEC projects.

The premier said that all possible incentives should be provided to investors and directed the Home Ministry to submit a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Special Economic Zones and also ordered to set up a CPEC Special Economic Zone in Karachi.

The Prime Minister directed the Board of Investment to formulate and present a detailed plan, with the consultation of the business community, for the promotion of foreign investment in specific sectors.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to remove barriers in issuing long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors.

