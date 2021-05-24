India's total deaths from coronavirus surpass 300,000 mark

Devotees are seen on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021

BENGALURU: With 4,454 new deaths reported over the last 24 hours, India's overall death toll from coronavirus crossed the 300,000 mark on Monday.



The country's daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315.

The South Asian country's total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.

India leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, as per a Reuters tally.

The Indian government is facing increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Modi and state authorities being blamed for not adequately planning for the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.