Monday May 24 2021
Meet Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from Azad Kashmir to become a commercial pilot

Monday May 24, 2021

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's first female pilot Maryam Mujtaba. Photo: Screengrab/ Geo Pakistan

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)'s first woman to become a pilot, Maryam Mujtaba, shared that she was always interested in flying planes and wanted to become a part of the aviation industry.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has acknowledged her stellar contributions to the industry and has called her an inspiration for young women.

Mujtaba joined Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) back in 2011 as a cadet pilot. After receiving her training from academies in Rawalpindi and America, she completed her flying hours through various domestic flights.

She was recently promoted as a first officer by the national flag carrier after she completed her required flying hours. Mujtaba currently operates the PIA Airbus A-320 aircraft in various countries of the world.

Donned in a pilot uniform during an interview on Geo Pakistan, Mujtaba recalled her journey. She said her inspiration was captain Ayesha Rabia, who was also a captain in PIA. 

"When I was a child, I was very excited to see a woman flying planes and I told my father that girls can fly planes too," the pilot remembered, adding that it wasn't always smooth sailing, but things turned out in her favour.

She credited her family, mentors, and colleagues for helping her pursue her dream.

When asked if she ever encountered discrimination in the male-dominated aviation industry, Mujtaba said that she never experienced any such discrimination, but was instead welcomed at every step of her career.

Advising women aspiring to become pilots and those who belong to other fields, Mujtaba emphasised that confidence is the key to success." You should always be confident about what you are doing and take charge of your responsibilities," the pilot concluded.

