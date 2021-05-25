Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Ahmed Subhan

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for coronavirus

By
Ahmed Subhan

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood addresses a press conference. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has tested positive for coronavirus. 

Mehmood announced on Twitter he had contracted the infection, saying that he is "fine with mild symptoms". 

"InshAllah will get well soon," he tweeted. 

The minister had taken part in an event on Tuesday morning, before he tested positive for the virus. PM Imran Khan's special assistant Usman Dar was also present at the event, along with others. 

Sources said the minister had gotten himself tested for the virus earlier after feeling mild symptoms. 

However, instead of isolating himself, the minister attended the event where he, being the chief guest of the ceremony, also came to the stage and spoke to the youth and some officials there. 

A day earlier, the minister had chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) which had decided to hold examinations of classes 10 and 12 after June 20. 

Summer vacations, according to an official press release issued after the meeting ended, will be limited and province will decide how many leaves to grant as they see fit.

Mehmood, Chairman of the IPEMC, had urged all federal units to ensure timely vaccination of teachers, supervisory staff, and other administrative staff.

