Cabinet approves forming committee to review ban on TLP: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday the federal cabinet has decided to form a committee to review the ban imposed on the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Chaudhry, addressing a press conference along with federal minister Asad Umar, was informing journalists about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting held in Islamabad.

The information minister said once the committee reviews TLP's application seeking to lift the ban, it will furnish recommendations to the cabinet.

Last month, the proscribed TLP approached the Ministry of Interior to lift the ban imposed on it after it was outlawed on April 15, 2021, over allegations of disturbing peace and interfering in the state’s affairs through protests.



In mid-April, the government had imposed a ban on the organisation under the anti-terrorism law, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed saying the decision was taken at the Punjab government's request.

The proscribed organisation's protests caused problems for the masses in April across the country and had claimed the lives of three people, including two policemen. Nearly 800 policemen were injured in clashes with the protesters.

Following the ban, over 100 clerics from the TLP had been placed on the fourth schedule list by the Punjab home department, The News had reported last month.

Other cabinet decisions

Meanwhile, addressing the press conference, Chaudhry said the federal cabinet had given approval for a special China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) business visa to facilitate Chinese investors in the country.

Chaudhary said this would enable the Chinese investors to get their visas within 48 hours and get the security clearance in 30 days.

The cabinet appreciated the economic team for steering the country towards stability despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the "flawed policies of previous regimes", he said.

He said overseas voters are a crucial part of the government's electoral reforms, adding the Election Commission of Pakistan should take immediate steps to bring them into the country's electoral process.

The federal minister said the idea of introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) is being appreciated by different segments of society, including bar associations, adding that the Rawalpindi Bar Council has demanded EVMs for their upcoming elections.

The cabinet appreciated improvement in the relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia as it will be beneficial for Muslim Ummah, the federal minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for successfully raising the Palestine issue at international forums, he said.

The cabinet approved Cantonment Board Elections and directed the Ministry of Defence to make all arrangements in this regard, the minister said.

The cabinet also gave approval to a new board of directors for the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

Secretary information will be the chairperson of PTV's new board, while director-general Radio Pakistan has also been included in its members.

Giving details of economic indicators, Umar, taking over the presser, said PM Imran Khan's policy of protecting lives and livelihood during COVID-19 has saved the economy from suffering losses.

He said according to the figures provided by the National Accounts Committee, the government is expecting more than a 3.5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate.