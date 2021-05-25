Can't connect right now! retry
PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: Files

  • PM Imran Khan asks Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to compile a report on the law and order situation of Sindh.
  • PM issued directives after receiving a briefing from federal minister Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.
  • The two had expressed their concern regarding the law and order situation of Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to head to Sindh and focus on the province’s law and order situation.

“PM has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold meeting with the Rangers,” said Ahmed.

He added that the PM issued the directives to him as lawlessness is on the rise in Sindh, and the police are unable to 'deliver'."

The interior minister said that the PM directed him to compile a report and send it to him as soon as possible. In this regard, Ahmed warned that he might visit the province any time to review the law and order situation.

The minister added that he will contact Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary of Sindh Rangers.

Read more: Senior Sindh police officers transferred to Punjab under govt's new rotation policy

The statement by the interior minister came a few minutes after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that PM Imran Khan  held detailed discussions on Sindh with Governor Imran Ismail and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

Fawad said that Umar and Ismail had expressed their “grave concern” with the PM over Sindh’s administrative mismanagement, especially law and order situation, and rising level of crime in the province.

The information minister said that the prime minister, while taking note of the minister and the governor’s report, had directed the interior minister to visit Sindh.

He added that the security tsar of the country was asked by the PM to work with the law enforcement agencies to develop a viable plan of action in response to the situation.

Fawad had also said that the PM had directed the interior minister to submit a report on the matter.

