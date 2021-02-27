Senior Sindh police officers transferred to Punjab under govt's new rotation policy

Senior officers of Sindh police get transferred to another province.

Move is part of the government's new rotation policy.

After year-long deliberations and consultations with the provinces, had last year notified a new rotation policy for the Pakistan Administrative Service and Police Service of Pakistan.



KARACHI: Senior officers who have been serving in the Sindh police for years were transferred on Saturday under the government's new rotation policy.

Under the government's rotation policy, these officers will not be able to get postings back in Sindh for the next two years.

Officers with a domicile in Sindh have been transferred from the province and notifications have also been issued for it.

According to the notification, DIG Special Branch Irfan Baloch has been transferred to Islamabad and the services of DIG Munir Sheikh Senior have been handed over to Punjab, while DIG Munir Sheikh Jr has also been transferred to Punjab.



The services of DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi have been handed over to the Motorway Police and DIG Qamar Zaman and DIG Traffic Karachi Iqbal Dara have also been transferred to Punjab.

After year-long deliberations and consultations with provinces, the PTI government, in the first week of August last year, notified a new rotation policy for the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and announced that its implementation will take place with effect from January 1, 2021.

The new rotation policy was linked with the promotion of the officers to ensure that all governments are served by PAS/PSP officers in various grades and the tendency of officers to remain in one government for years by bringing extraneous pressures is checked and curbed.

Federal govt will be responsible for law and order problems in Sindh: information minister

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said the federal government has resorted to clever tactics after political setbacks and the transfer of capable police officers from the Sindh police, is the result of their confusion.

He issued a statement after the police transfer notifications were issued.

Shah said that if the law and order situation in Sindh deteriorated, the federal government would be responsible for it.

The government wants the Sindh police to enslave police officers like ones in Punjab and KP, he added.