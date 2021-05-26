Half of US adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

— Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Half of all US adults will have received full COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the White House said, marking another huge milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

"Today, the United States will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

More than half a million Americans have died from the coronavirus but the country is now a world leader in rolling out vaccinations.

The US has reached almost 50% of its population of 332 million with at least one dose, but its vaccination campaign is slowing in the face of hesitancy.

President Joe Biden has set a target of having 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. The current figure is almost 62%.







