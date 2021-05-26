Coronavirus claims another 65 lives in Pakistan

A man receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters

65 new deaths reported from coronavirus in Pakistan.

NCOC stats from last 24 hours places country's death toll at 20,465.

Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections

Pakistan reported 65 new deaths from coronavirus and 2,724 new positive cases of the infection Wednesday morning.

According to fresh statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center from the last 24 hours, 59,076 tests have been conducted, while the positivity ratio remained 4.61%.



The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 20,465.

The positivity rate in the country is currently the lowest reported in the last 10 weeks.

Earlier, on March 10, Pakistan recorded a positivity rate of 4.5%.



Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

PakVac COVID-19 vaccine passes rigorous testing



Pakistan has locally finished a coronavirus vaccine with the help of Chinese experts after raw materials for the vaccine were transported to Islamabad last month.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan took to Twitter and made the announcement on Monday.

Dr Sultan congratulated the National Institute of Health for the achievement, adding that the move will step up the country's vaccine supply. He added that the finished vaccine — named PakVac — has passed rigorous internal quality control checks and testing.

"Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China. The product has passed rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line," wrote Dr Sultan.

Back in April, NIH officials had said they would start the local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine in May.