Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio falls to lowest level in 10 weeks

A woman with face masks on the streets of Islamabad after the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. REUTERS

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to the lowest level in 10 weeks as the country reported a 4.82% positivity rate today after 2,253 new infections over the past 24 hours emerged on Tuesday.



The country had reported an 8.5% average positivity rate during the last 30 days.



As per official figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total caseload of the country now stands at 905,852 as of today.

About 813,855 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far with the number of active cases in Pakistan standing at 62,295.



Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

According to the NCOC website, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 310,557 while 4,936 people have died from the infection so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 335,577 and 9,839 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,638 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 130,187 virus patients, with 3,970 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,852 people have been infected with the virus and 532 people have died.