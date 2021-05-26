Will India ban WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from today?

Wednesday May 26, 2021
Major social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram may run the risk of facing major government action if they do not comply with India's new IT rules.
The deadline to follow the new rules being imposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is today (Wednesday).
It is being said that these major tech companies will be banned if they do not comply. That is, however, unlikely.
Here are some of the major rules the Indian government wants implemented:
So far, major tech companies have not agreed to these rules, India Today reported.
On Tuesday, Facebook said it aims to comply with the new rules and is working to implement operational processes, the Hindustan Times reported
The Indian government says that if Twitter, Facebook, Google, WhatsApp or any other social media company do not follow the new rules they will lose the protection that “intermediaries” get in the IT Act. Once they lose this protection, they can then be dragged into a court and prosecuted using the applicable laws.