Prince Harry bashed for ‘calculated’ attack on American First Amendment’

Wednesday May 26 2021
Prince Harry’s claims against the First American Amendment have come under the microscope and many believe it was a ‘calculated’ blow.

The claim was brought forward by royal commentator Ryan-Mark Parsons in a video for Russia Today.

There he was quoted saying, “Why is a member of the British Royal Family being so vocal?”

“Once he stops using the title of Duke of Sussex and once Meghan stops using her title as well as she did with her recent children's book, The Bench, perhaps then he can be a bit more loquacious when it comes to these multitudes of opinions that he is throwing at the American people.”

“Okay, maybe we should give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe we should cut some slack. Perhaps these remarks that he's made in the past including calling the First Amendment bonkers was a mistake.”

“But being a prince, surely you would know better. For years and years in the UK he was subject to the highest level of scrutiny, this guy is experienced. I don't think they’re flippant, I think they're calculated.”

