Thursday May 27 2021
Matthew Perry would ‘freak out’ if Friends audience wouldn’t laugh

Thursday May 27, 2021

Matthew Perry recently made a gut wrenching confession regarding his time on Friends and the fears the enveloped him whenever he’d go on stage.

The actor made the confession while sitting down for an interview with HBO Max and made his emotional confession to TV host James Corden.

There he was quoted saying, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh. And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

“I felt like that every single night. Because I was like, 'Somebody's getting a laugh, I can't handle it — I need to get a laugh, too'.”

