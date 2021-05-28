WhatsApp rolls out new sticker pack to express love for Asians

The app introduces introduced a new sticker pack to express love for Asians. SCREENGRAB

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has recently introduced a new sticker pack to express love for Asians.

The update was shared by the messaging app on Instagram. "Share Asian love," WhatsApp stated.

After the recent events of hate against the Asian American Community in the US, WhatsApp had condemned acts of xenophobia, violence, and intolerance.



The widely-used app had posted a message on Twitter with a caption: “We stand beside the Asian American Pacific Islander community today and every day.”

According to the free press journal, which quoted Asian American advocacy groups, more than 3,000 incidents of abuse against Asian Americans were reported between March and December 2020. There were only 216 reported cases in 2019, according to FBI statistics.



This is not the first time when the platform has introduced creative ways to send out a social message.

Earlier, WhatsApp released a special sticker pack to observe Earth Day and tell users how they can "protect" the planet.

"To celebrate Earth Day, we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress," tweeted WhatsApp with a brief video of the stickers that will be available in the pack.

Similarly, it also introduced its new pack of exciting 'Mama Love' stickers on the occasion of Mother's Day that is mostly celebrated on May 9 across the world.