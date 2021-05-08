Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday May 08 2021
WhatsApp launches new 'Mama Love' sticker pack on Mother's Day

Saturday May 08, 2021

WhatsApp has rolled out its new pack of exciting 'Mama Love' stickers on the occasion of Mother's Day that is mostly celebrated on May 9 across the world.

"This weekend (and every weekend!) we celebrate moms, remembering all the moments big and small that make us thankful. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!" the widely-used messaging app said on Twitter.

Earlier, WhatsApp had also released a special sticker pack to observe Earth Day and tell users how they can "protect" the planet.

"To celebrate Earth Day, we created a sticker pack that highlights steps you can take to protect our planet and drive progress," WhatsApp had tweeted with a brief video of the stickers that will be available in the pack.

It had also reminded users to use the opportunity to reflect on how words and conversations can create a sustainable future for everyone.

