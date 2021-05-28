Senior US diplomat lauds Islamabad's 'sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region'

US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler Aggeler with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. Photo: ISPR

Senior US diplomat in Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Friday lauded Islamabad for its "sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process".



US Chargé d’affaires Aggeler had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed" said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

This is the US diplomat's second meeting with Gen Bajwa in a month.

Earlier this month, she had called on Gen Bajwa to discuss several matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the United States.