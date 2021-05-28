Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Senior US diplomat lauds Islamabad's 'sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 28, 2021

US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler Aggeler with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. Photo: ISPR 

  • US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler meets Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
  • The two officials discuss matters of mutual interest.
  • ISPR says the officials also discussed the regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process.

Senior US diplomat in Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Friday lauded Islamabad for its "sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process".

US Chargé d’affaires Aggeler had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed" said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

Read more: US envoy appreciates Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

This is the US diplomat's second meeting with Gen Bajwa in a month. 

Earlier this month, she had called on Gen Bajwa to discuss several matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the United States.

More From Pakistan:

Forces reach Ladi gang's hideout, unable to apprehend ringleader

Forces reach Ladi gang's hideout, unable to apprehend ringleader
Pakistan reports first case of Indian coronavirus variant in Sindh

Pakistan reports first case of Indian coronavirus variant in Sindh
Islamabad faces headwinds as Qureshi moves to protect Pakistan’s interests in Europe

Islamabad faces headwinds as Qureshi moves to protect Pakistan’s interests in Europe
4.8% GDP growth expected next fiscal year: Asad Umar

4.8% GDP growth expected next fiscal year: Asad Umar
Punjab schools to observe short summer vacations, says Murad Raas

Punjab schools to observe short summer vacations, says Murad Raas
Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of successful nuclear tests

Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of successful nuclear tests
Combating misinformation in the digital age in Pakistan

Combating misinformation in the digital age in Pakistan
Pakistan never paid attention to exports, laments PM Imran Khan

Pakistan never paid attention to exports, laments PM Imran Khan
Coronavirus: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people over 30 years from tomorrow

Coronavirus: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people over 30 years from tomorrow
Karachiites continue to suffer prolonged hours of loadshedding

Karachiites continue to suffer prolonged hours of loadshedding
Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons

Punjab government decides to give monthly stipend to transgender persons
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a state of fear: Qureshi

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in a state of fear: Qureshi

Latest

view all