Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 28 2021
By
Ummay Farwa

Adenovirus infecting chickens in Lahore

By
Ummay Farwa

Friday May 28, 2021

  • The new virus is killing 4,000 chickens a day.
  • Adenovirus attacks chickens' nervous systems.
  • Citizens should only buy chickens weighing 2kg.

Chickens in Lahore have started contracting a new deadly virus called "adeno", an autopsy on the birds at Lahore's Veterinary University revealed Friday.

In an interview with Geo News, Director Department of Microbiology at Lahore's Veterinary University Professor Tahir Yaqub said the new virus is killing 4,000 chickens a day.

The chickens have now started contracting the adenovirus after Ranikhet and influenza, Professor Yaqub said.

The professor said the virus attacked the chickens' nervous system and causes respiratory diseases, while due to adenovirus, the Ranikhet vaccine had become ineffective.

Professor Yaqub said citizens should avoid purchasing chicks and only buy chickens weighing 2kg.

"The price of chickens has started going up after they started dying due to the virus." 

More From Pakistan:

No party has the right to expel another from PDM, Shahbaz Sharif says

No party has the right to expel another from PDM, Shahbaz Sharif says
US state offers $116.5 million in prizes to those who get vaccinated

US state offers $116.5 million in prizes to those who get vaccinated

North-South Gas Pipeline Project to be called 'Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline'

North-South Gas Pipeline Project to be called 'Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline'
100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan through COVAX: UNICEF

100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan through COVAX: UNICEF
Karachi board to issue admit cards for classes 9, 10

Karachi board to issue admit cards for classes 9, 10
Forces reach Ladi gang's hideout, fail to apprehend ringleader

Forces reach Ladi gang's hideout, fail to apprehend ringleader
Pakistan reports first case of Indian coronavirus variant in Sindh

Pakistan reports first case of Indian coronavirus variant in Sindh
Senior US diplomat lauds Islamabad's 'sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region'

Senior US diplomat lauds Islamabad's 'sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region'
Islamabad faces headwinds as Qureshi moves to protect Pakistan’s interests in Europe

Islamabad faces headwinds as Qureshi moves to protect Pakistan’s interests in Europe
4.8% GDP growth expected next fiscal year: Asad Umar

4.8% GDP growth expected next fiscal year: Asad Umar
Punjab schools to observe short summer vacations, says Murad Raas

Punjab schools to observe short summer vacations, says Murad Raas
Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of successful nuclear tests

Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of successful nuclear tests

Latest

view all