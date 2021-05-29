Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday May 29 2021
By
AFP

Russian rocket launches UK telecom satellites after delay

By
AFP

Saturday May 29, 2021

MOSCOW: A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying 36 UK telecommunication and internet satellites blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia´s Far East on Friday, the space agency said.

During the launch, which was carried out by Arianespace, the world´s leading satellite launch company, the Soyuz rocket took off at 1738 GMT.

"The launch went according to plan," Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Roscosmos space agency, said on messaging app Telegram.

The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed for technical reasons.

OneWeb, a London-headquartered company, is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world.

The company is competing against billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race to provide fast internet via satellites for the world´s remote areas.

The UK company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites.

Earlier launches of 36 satellites each took place in April and March.

"The satellites arrive pre-assembled from Florida in containers. Our team takes them over in Russia and accompanies them from their arrival at the airport until the launch," Arianespace launch campaign manager, Jean-Claude Garreau, told AFP.

The satellites are then launched in clusters of 36 and they separate into groups of four when in orbit, he added.

Arianespace, which has worked with Russia for close to two decades, is contracted to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of 2022.

The Vostochny launch site is one of Russia´s most important space projects, designed to reduce reliance on the Baikonur cosmodrome Moscow currently rents from Kazakhstan.

The project has been consistently behind schedule, with its construction marred for years by multiple controversies including corruption.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp rolls out new sticker pack to express love for Asians

WhatsApp rolls out new sticker pack to express love for Asians
Ford says 40% of sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

Ford says 40% of sales to be electric vehicles by 2030
You can now review voice notes before sending them in Telegram

You can now review voice notes before sending them in Telegram
Will India ban WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from today?

Will India ban WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from today?
WhatsApp releases special 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack for users across the globe

WhatsApp releases special 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack for users across the globe
Judge offers tough questions as Epic-Apple trial draws to close

Judge offers tough questions as Epic-Apple trial draws to close
TikTok helping deaf Black Americans preserve their brand of sign language

TikTok helping deaf Black Americans preserve their brand of sign language
App Store would be ´toxic´ mess without control, Apple CEO says

App Store would be ´toxic´ mess without control, Apple CEO says
WhatsApp chat migration to different phone number in the works

WhatsApp chat migration to different phone number in the works
Here's how you can get Twitter's blue check mark after verification freeze

Here's how you can get Twitter's blue check mark after verification freeze
Russia to sell Soyuz space module

Russia to sell Soyuz space module
Bitcoin takes a hit after China introduces new crypto rules

Bitcoin takes a hit after China introduces new crypto rules

Latest

view all